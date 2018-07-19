Relationship official! Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker stepped out in public together for the first time nearly three months after Us Weekly exclusively revealed they are dating.

Lambert and Felker, both 34, kept close during a New York City outing on Wednesday, July 18. The pair can be seen holding hands in a video from their night out exclusively obtained by Us Weekly. At one point, Felker also leaned in to whisper something in the “Tin Man” singer’s ear.

“They looked very happy together. They looked closer as the night went on,” a source tells Us. “At one point Evan leaned in for a kiss. When the two let themselves be open, they appeared very comfortable together.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the country music singers started seeing each other when his band, Turnpike Troubadours, opened up for Lambert on tour. An insider told Us that things just “happened” between the two of them while they were on the road, noting that Lambert was still technically with then-boyfriend Anderson East at the time. (Us Weekly exclusively revealed on April 7 that Lambert and East split after two years of dating.)

Felker, meanwhile, was still married to his now-estranged wife, Staci, when he started dating Lambert. A source exclusively told Us in May that Felker ghosted Staci after the Grammy winner’s tour wrapped, noting that she found out her husband filed for divorce from the local newspaper.

Staci appears to be turning over a new leaf, however, as she wrote that she is “moving forward” earlier this week on Instagram. Her message comes after she shared an emotional post on the social media platform about her estranged spouse not being there for her during a recent hospitalization.

Scroll through for exclusive pics from Lambert and Felker’s first public outing as couple: