Love and heartbreak are common themes in Miranda Lambert’s music, particularly since her high-profile divorce from Blake Shelton and subsequent romances with Anderson East and Evan Felker.

“2015 pushed me into a writing mode I’ve never been in before,” the country singer, 34, said in an interview with Hits Daily Double published on Tuesday, June 19. “It’s very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest. My fans expect that from me. … I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts. I can’t do or be that anymore, or it’ll drive me crazy. I won’t be any good anymore.”

Lambert was married to Shelton, 42, from 2011 to 2015. Just a few months after they separated, she moved on with East, 29. The Voice coach (who is now dating Gwen Stefani) then fueled rumors that Lambert had been unfaithful during their marriage with the release of his 2016 song “She’s Got a Way With Words,” in which he sang about an unnamed “lying” and “cheating” ex.

The two-time Grammy winner made headlines again when she started seeing Turnpike Troubadours frontman Felker, 34, this February while she was still dating East. Around the same time, Felker filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, Staci. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in May, “It seems like this is a pattern for [Lambert].” Another insider claimed, “Miranda has a problem staying faithful to anyone.”

Lambert isn’t fazed by the rumors, though. “With social media, it’s a whole other thing. And it’s such bulls–t,” she told the publication. “I’m thankful for the drama of it all because it gets sillier and sillier. … No one can know the truth. The truth is, it’s in my music if you listen close enough.”

In fact, the “Somethin’ Bad” singer told HDD that she penned her 2016 double album, The Weight of These Wings, with her fans in mind.

“My intention was to use it as therapy, to figure this s– out. I was going through a divorce very publicly, and thank the Lord I am a writer,” she explained. “That meant I could find some way to deal with it, that people could say, ‘I get it — I’ve been there too.’ And ‘It’s why I related to you, because I went through the same thing.’ … I feel like I’ve captured the seven stages of grief, but it took me 24 songs to get there.”

