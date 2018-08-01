Hotline bling! Staci Felker seemingly called out estranged husband Evan Felker’s girlfriend, Miranda Lambert, for allegedly trying to contact her multiple times.

“FYI, if you’re crazy and crazy famous, this is how your number comes up. Wife’s number doesn’t change,” Staci captioned an Instagram Story photo of her call log on Tuesday, July 31, featuring many missed calls from an unknown caller as well as another number from Caldwell, Idaho, that she crossed out. “Seems problematic. 10 times in one night #insecure #rightfullyso.”

In a follow-up post, Staci clarified the callers’ identities. “The Idaho number is my husband,” she affirmed. “The other … is the person who is tired of him calling home.”

Although she implies that Lambert was the unknown number, a source tells Us Weekly there is absolutely no truth that the Grammy winner called or attempted to make contact with Staci.

Staci’s posts come nearly two weeks after the country crooner and the Turnpike Troubadours frontman, 34, were spotted showing PDA for the first time. The duo held hands during a New York City outing on July 18 and were also seen kissing.

Us exclusively revealed Lambert and Evan’s relationship in April. A source told Us at the time that things started heating up between the twosome while “The House That Built Me” singer was still dating Anderson East.

Meanwhile, Evan is technically still married but filed a scheduling order to end the relationship in May, citing fears that Staci would “unduly the delay” the divorce.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Evan “ghosted” Staci shortly after reconnecting. Days later, Staci posted on Instagram that she is “moving forward” from the drama.

