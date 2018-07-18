Putting the past behind her. Staci Felker is turning over a new leaf following an emotional social media post about estranged husband Evan Felker.

“Said what I needed to say to those I needed to see it and archived the last post. because it doesn’t make me happy or serve me any longer,” Staci wrote on Tuesday, July 17, alongside an Instagram photo of herself with two horses. “#movingforward #selfcare #smilingagain #ranchy.”

The post comes less than one week after Staci revealed she was recently hospitalized due to a health scare and Evan was not there for her, despite having reconnected with her shortly beforehand.

“I want to talk about real men. Aside from ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and toruture that happened earlier this year,” she wrote at the time in reference to her ex’s relationship with Miranda Lambert. “A man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders deciding to come calling when I was happy last week. Too happy. Riding and then at the beach with my girls. How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me?”

Staci added that she took Evan’s calls “because that’s what a wife does” and she’s “still his wife” amid all the drama.

“I’ve done everything I could to be a good [wife] because deep down I thought it might change things,” she noted. “Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t reach him. That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take because because I was scared and he was gone. Again.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Staci was hospitalized for “a very bad case of strep” and she tried contacting the Turnpike Troubadours frontman, 34, for support.

“She took a ton of blood tests and, being scared, she reached out to Evan to tell him what was going on,” the insider explained. “Evan had called Staci many times while on vacation and when she got back, she talked to him. They talked for hours and when she tried to reach him, he ghosted her once again.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Evan started seeing Lambert, 34, while still married to Staci. “They’re very much involved,” a source told Us of the couple, who grew close after Evan’s band signed on to open for the country singer’s tour.

“[They] started spending a lot more time together while on the road,” the pal said in April, although “The House That Built Me” singer was dating Anderson East at the same time.

Back in May, Evan filed a scheduling order to end the marriage, fearing Staci would “unduly delay” the divorce. However, a source close to Staci told Us “she has wanted out of this marriage for months.”

