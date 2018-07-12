In Staci Felker’s time of need, it seems estranged husband Evan Felker could not be reached.

A source exclusively told Us that Staci recently fell and went to see a doctor after believing she had contracted strep throat, although she was told to go to the hospital “because they were worried about her possibly having Malaria.” At the hospital, Staci learned she had “a very bad case of strep.”

The insider added that Staci unsuccessfully tried contacting her husband. “She took a ton of blood tests and, being scared, she reached out to Evan to tell him what was going on,” noted the source. “Evan had called Staci many times while on vacation and when she got back, she talked to him. They talked for hours and when she tried to reach him, he ghosted her once again.”

Staci wrote about the incident on social media and revealed that Evan did not return her calls following her recent medical scare.

“I’m gonna be fine physically. Thank you for all your questions. I’ll answer some more when I feel better, but right now — I want to talk about real men,” Staci captioned an Instagram photo of her hospital band on Thursday, June 12. “Aside from the ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and torture that happened earlier this year. A man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders decided to come calling when I was happy last week. Too happy. Riding and then at the beach with my girls. How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me?”

Stacy noted that she took all of Evan’s calls “because that’s what a wife does” and she is “still his wife” despite everything they have been through.

“I’ve done everything to be a good [wife] because deep down I thought it might change things,” she admitted. “Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t reach him. That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again.”

Staci’s health scare comes less than three months after Us exclusively revealed Miranda Lambert and Evan’s relationship. “They’re very much involved,” a source told Us at the time of the duo, who crossed paths after Evan’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, signed on to tour with the country songstress.

The pair “started spending a lot more time together while on the road.” Evan was still married to Staci at the time and Lambert, 34, was dating then-boyfriend Anderson East.

In May, Evan filed a scheduling order to end the marriage, according to documents obtained by Us, fearing that Staci would otherwise “unduly delay” their divorce.

But Staci was surprised by the folk singer’s actions. “Anyone who actually speaks to Staci knows she has wanted out of this marriage for months,” an insider told Us at the time. “Evan is the one who disappeared again and changed his phone number. They both planned to end this quietly. Stacy has never wanted to go to court and Evan told Staci he did not want to either, so there is probably someone a little more powerful dictating all of this.”

That same day, Staci shared a cryptic message about her relationship with Evan via social media. She took to Instagram to share a photo of a book cover with the title, “WELL I WAS CLEARLY MORE INTO THAT THAN YOU WERE: A LOVE STORY.”

