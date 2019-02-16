Miranda Lambert Marries Brendan Mcloughlin in Secret Wedding

Surprise! Miranda Lambert revealed on Saturday, February 16, that she has married new boyfriend Brendan Mcloughlin.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she captioned two photos on social media with her groom that showed her wearing a figure-hugging white lace gown with a flowing train and holding a bouquet of white flowers in a field with Mcloughlin, who was dressed in a black suit and white shirt. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.” She added a red heart emoji and the hashtag #theone.

The happy news comes less than a week after the country superstar, 35, was involved in a physical altercation at a Stoney River steakhouse in Nashville.

The two-time Grammy winner allegedly dumped a salad on a woman’s lap during the confrontation, according to TMZ, but she and her party — including her mom, Beverly, and a male friend — left the scene before police arrived.

“Something happened in the restaurant between these two gentlemen and another gentleman walked up to [Lambert’s] table and started cussing him out,” an employee alleged in a 911 call obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, February 15. “This is the third time they’ve gotten into it, and now Miranda’s trying to hit people and she’s flipping plates over on ‘em.”

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton. They split in July 2015 and Lambert sang that she “Got Her Name Changed Back” in October last year on a song by her country supergroup the Pistol Annies.

After divorcing Shelton, Lambert dated singer Anderson East for two years before calling it quits in April 2018. (The Voice coach, meanwhile, began dating Gwen Stefani.)

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that same month that she had quickly moved on with Evan Felker of the neo-folk music group Turnpike Troubadours, who were opening for Lambert on tour.

An insider told Us at the time that the pair “started spending a lot more time together while on the road,” adding that things just “happened” between them while Lambert was still technically with East.

But her relationship with Felker — who filed divorce from his wife, Staci Nelson, two months earlier — was short-lived and they split just four months later, with Lambert describing herself in an August 2018 interview with The Tennessean as “happily single.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” she said. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!