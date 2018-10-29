Miranda Shelton no more! Following her divorce with Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert “Got Her Name Changed Back,” as she sings in a new song and music video of that name.

The track is the first single from the album Interstate Gospel by Pistol Annies, the country supergroup Lambert formed alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. The two other singer-songwriters play second fiddle in the song, however, as Lambert sings a song of post-divorce reclamation.

“It takes a judge to get married, takes a judge to get divorced / Well, the last couple years, spent a lotta time in court / Got my name changed back,” Lambert croons in the first verse. The second verse, however, is even more incendiary: “Well I’ve got me an ex that I adored / But he got along good with a couple road whores / Got my name changed back.” Toward the end of the song, she sings, “I broke his heart and I took his money.”

Lambert became Miranda Shelton in 2011 upon her wedding to Shelton, 42. She and the Voice coach announced their split to Us Weekly in July 2015 and finalized their divorce mere hours later.

“This is not the future we envisioned,” the couple said in a joint statement released by their reps. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

The Weight of These Wings singer has shaded Shelton before: At a concert in South Carolina in January, she changed the lyrics to her song “Little Red Wagon” to say that she “got the hell out of Oklahoma,” where she and Shelton lived during their marriage.

Since their divorce, Lambert has dated singers Evan Felker and Anderson East. Meanwhile, Shelton has been an item with Gwen Stefani since December 2015.

