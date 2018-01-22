Burn! Miranda Lambert threw some subtle shade at ex-husband Blake Shelton during the opening night of her Livin’ Like Hippies tour — and a fan captured the moment on camera.

In a video posted to a concertgoer’s Twitter page on Thursday, January 18, the 34-year-old country singer seemingly changed the words to her hit “Little Red Wagon” while performing on stage at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The lyrics — which are usually “I live in Oklahoma” — were recited as “I got the hell out of Oklahoma,” alluding to the country crooner’s home state where they lived together while married.

In the clip, captioned “I got the hell out of Oklahoma “ akskkssk😂😂😂😂😂 @mirandalambert did THAT,” you could hear the crowd erupt into applause.

“I got the hell out of Oklahoma “ akskkssk😂😂😂😂😂 @mirandalambert did THATtttt pic.twitter.com/5HCzlD0Lbl — Traci (@Traci_Zj) January 19, 2018

This isn’t the first time Lambert has spoken out about her high-profile split during a concert. “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra,” she joked to fans at an intimate January 2017 show in Chicago, according to Fox News.

As previously reported, the famous couple split in July 2015 after four years of marriage. Lambert has since moved on: Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December 2015 that she was dating musician Anderson East.

“They are really enjoying each other’s company,” a source told Us of the couple at the time. “She couldn’t have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy.”

A second insider added: “Everyone loves them together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!