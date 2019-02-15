Miranda Lambert and salad are apparently two things that don’t go hand in hand. the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to a local Stoney River steakhouse on Sunday, February 10, after receiving a barrage of calls that claimed the country singer was involved in a fight with fellow diners.

“Something happened in the restaurant between these two gentlemen and another gentleman walked up to [Lambert’s] table and started cussing him out,” an employee alleged in a 911 call obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, February 15. “This is the third time they’ve gotten into it, and now Miranda’s trying to hit people and she’s flipping plates over on ‘em.”

The unidentified staffer told the 911 operator that Lambert, 35, was having dinner with her mother, Beverly, and a male friend when the alleged incident happened.

The restaurant’s manager dialed 911 again shortly after the first call and begged police to send officers quickly because the reported fight had “completely disrupted” other people who were trying to enjoy their meals. At the end of that call, the operator informed the manager, “We’ve got customers calling in too.”

TMZ reported earlier this week that Lambert allegedly dumped a salad on a woman’s lap during the confrontation. The two-time Grammy winner and her party left the scene before police arrived. The two men involved did not want to pursue further action, so a police report was not taken.

Lambert has not publicly commented on the incident. Us Weekly has reached out to her rep.

