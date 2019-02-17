Miranda’s mystery man! Miranda Lambert confirmed on Saturday, February 16, that she had married Brendan Mcloughlin.

It was the first time she had mentioned Mcloughlin, who she began dating after declaring herself “happily single” last August following her split from Evan Felker.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” “The House That Built Me” singer, 35, captioned two photos with her groom that showed her wearing a white lace gown and holding a bouquet of white flowers in a field with Mcloughlin, who was dressed in a black suit, white shirt and no tie. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.” She added a red heart emoji and the hashtag #theone.

Here’s five things to know about the country superstar’s new husband.

1. He’s a Police Officer.

Mcloughlin is an officer with the New York Police Department’s Midtown South Precinct. He’s been featured a few times on the precinct’s Twitter page, in 2015 he posed with a cute canine at a doggy diving event and the following year showed off his first place trophy for winning the Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run. Another photo on the feed showed him with baseball star Darryl Strawberry at a Modell’s event in Times Square.

2. He’s Younger Than His Wife.

At 27, Mcloughlin is eight years younger than his new bride.

Officer McLoughlin wins 1st place for #NYPD Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run! pic.twitter.com/iaccwHShOa — NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) August 19, 2015

3. He Is Already a Dad.

Mcloughlin welcomed a baby with his ex Kaihla Rettinger in November 2018, according to multiple comments posted on social media and a baby registry on The Bump.

4. He’s a New York Native.

Mcloughlin comes from Staten Island, New York.

5. He Was an Aspiring Model.

He showed off his six-pack abs in three photos posted on the Model Mayhem website in 2011. Describing himself as 5’11” with blue eyes, he wrote in his profile that he was “19 years old and live in New York,” adding, “I am on this site to build my portfolio. My style is all american boy/ abercrombie/ sporty but I’m open minded, so feel free to network with me, share your ideas, and organize sessions.”

