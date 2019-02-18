Blake Shelton wasn’t told in advance about his ex-wife Miranda Lambert’s secret wedding to Brandon Mcloughlin.

“Blake found about the wedding at the same time everyone else did,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The country superstar, 35, who divorced Shelton, 42, in July 2015 after four years of marriage, revealed on Saturday, February 16, that she and the New York Police Department officer, 27, had tied the knot.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the “Little Red Wagon” singer captioned two pictures from their wedding day that showed her dressed a white lace gown with her groom, who wore a black suit, white shirt and no tie. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

It was the first time she has publicly mentioned her new husband, who she began dating after confirming her split from musician Evan Felker in August 2018. They broke up after a four-month relationship that saw him file for divorce from his wife, Staci Felker, after his band, the Turnpike Troubadours, began touring with Lambert.

“Blake was not given a heads-up and doesn’t know her new husband,” the insider told Us. “Since they split they have had almost zero contact.”

Shelton — who moved on with Gwen Stefani shortly after his divorce from Lambert — appeared to shade his ex-wife last April, when news of her romance with Felker broke.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” he tweeted, with a source confirming to Us that the message referred to Lambert.

The Voice coach previously released a song in 2016, “She’s Got a Way With Words,” in which he sang about a “lying” and “cheating” ex, who many fans claimed was the “Somethin’ Bad” singer.

Lambert and her new husband — who welcomed a baby in November 2018 with an ex — were spotted holding hands and showing off their new wedding rings in NYC hours after confirming their nuptials on Saturday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!