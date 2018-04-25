Throwing shade? Blake Shelton just called out his ex-wife Miranda Lambert and her new romance with Evan Felker.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” the Voice judge, 41, tweeted on Wednesday, April 25, the day after Us Weekly exclusively revealed Lambert is dating Felker. A source confirmed to Us that Shelton’s tweet is referring to Lambert.

A second source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that the “Tin Man” singer, 34, and the Turnpike Troubadours musician are “very much involved.”

While it’s unclear exactly when the duo got together, the source explained that they “started spending a lot more time together while on the road.” (Felker’s band is currently opening up for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which started in January and runs through June.)

The source added that things just “happened” between the pair, even though Lambert was still technically dating ex-boyfriend Anderson East at the time. (Us broke the news earlier this month that Lambert and East split after two years of dating.)

Felker, meanwhile, had been married to his wife, Staci Nelson, since September 2016. She filed for divorce in February — one month after he starting touring with Lambert.

Shelton, for his part, was married to Lambert from 2011 to 2015. Shortly after their split, the “God Gave Me You” singer moved on with fellow Voice judge Gwen Stefani. Following his “karma” remark, the Oklahoma native retweeted a fan who quoted Stefani’s latest album title.

“this is what the #TRUTH feels like!!!” the tweet read.

