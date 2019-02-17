Enjoying that newlywed bliss! Miranda Lambert wasted no time showing off her wedding ring — and her new husband, Brendan Mcloughlin — on Saturday, February 16, shortly after announcing the two secretly tied the knot.

The “Tin Man” songstress, 35, and the New York City police officer were spotted looking casual and lucky in love as they held hands during an outing in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood hours after Lambert revealed their happy news in an Instagram post. The country singer sported two rings on her left hand, while Mcloughlin’s silver band was on full display.

The pair nearly matched for the outing with both wearing blue jeans, dark jackets and sneakers. Lambert, for her part, held a shopping bag and purse in one arm while she clutched the hand of Mcloughlin, 27, in the other.

The Grammy award winner took to Instagram earlier on Saturday to share the news of their nuptials.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert captioned two pictures from their wedding day. In the first pic, she holds tight to her handsome groom while they both grin ear to ear. In the second photo, Mcloughlin and Lambert adoringly look at each other with the NYPD officer’s hands placed on his wife’s hip. Lambert wore a long-sleeve, lace gown for the occasion and carried a classic white and green bouquet. Her formfitting dress featured a romantic, flowing train.

Lambert added: “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

Prior to her relationship with Mcloughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton for four years before calling it quits on their marriage in July 2015. She went on to have a two-year relationship with singer Anderson East. The two split in April 2018 and that same month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed Lambert had already moved on with Turnpike Troubadours member Evan Felker. Lambert and Felker split in August 2018 after just four short months together. Shelton has been dating Gwen Stefani since 2015.

