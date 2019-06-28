Summertime, and the livin’ is easy! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, embraced the warm weather in New York City on Friday, June 28.

The country singer, 35, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself snuggling up to the police officer, 28, on the rooftop of a building overlooking the sunset. “NYPDA,” she captioned the post, adding a blue heart emoji in a nod to her hubby’s job.

In the comments section, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile wrote, “Good lord that mans face,” to which Lambert replied, “I know . It’s ridiculous.” And when fellow country star Randy Houser commented, “Love it!” she responded, “Ain’t he a peach?”

The Pistol Annies member and McLoughlin started dating in early November 2018 after meeting on the set of Good Morning America. She performed with the country trio on the ABC morning show, which films in Times Square, where the Staten Island, New York, native was assigned at the time. Three days after they met, McLoughlin and his ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger welcomed a son named Landon.

Lambert and the former model secretly married in January, but she managed to keep the news under wraps until Valentine’s Day. “I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she announced on Instagram with two photos from the couple’s low-key wedding. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

The lovebirds made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in April. Two months later, the Grammy winner gushed that she is “loving” being a stepmother to McLoughlin’s son.

“He lives with a crazy dog lady,” she joked to Extra earlier this month. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

