Miranda Lambert’s new husband Brendan McLoughlin’s ex-fiancée, Jackie Bruno, is “mortified” after he secretly married the country superstar, Jackie’s mom tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“[Jackie] just wants to say that he’s just a lying, cheating, no good piece of garbage,” Carol Bruno explains, claiming the New York City police officer had been leading “a secret double life.”

Lambert, 35, revealed on Saturday, February 16, that she and McLoughlin, 27, tied the knot after a whirlwind three-month romance. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she captioned the wedding photos on Instagram. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. Me. #theone.”

Us later confirmed that three days after McLoughlin met the Grammy winner on the set of Good Morning America in November 2018, he welcomed his first child, a son named Landon, with another woman named Kaihla Rettinger.

According to Carol, McLoughlin was seeing the mother of his child while he was engaged to her daughter.

“He was at my house and ate dinner with her father and I at our house almost every night while his pregnant baby mama was at his place,” Carol alleges to Us.

She adds that Jackie and McLoughlin were together for “almost two years” and engaged for “a few months.”

“He told her to keep it [the engagement] quiet because he knew about the baby on the way,” Carol claims. “He’s just a lying, cheating, conniving, narcissistic [person].”

With reporting by Rick Egusquiza

