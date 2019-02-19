Miranda Lambert’s new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, cheated on his fiancée and got another woman pregnant, his ex’s mom claims.

Carol Bruno tells Us Weekly that her daughter Jackie Bruno was engaged to the New York City police officer and was blindsided by his infidelity.

“She was engaged to Brendan and he cheated on her and got another girl pregnant,” Carol tells Us. “It’s all true.”

As previously reported, McLoughlin, 27, welcomed a baby in November 2018 with Kaihla Rettinger before moving on with the country superstar, who confirmed their wedding on Saturday, February 16.

“She was thrown for a loop, she had no clue,” Carol told Us of her devastated daughter, adding that it was Rettinger who told Jackie of her pregnancy.

“The girl contacted her. Jackie was in Sweden playing professional soccer, got injured and came home and the girl contacted her. She broke the news to her,” Carol added.

“[Brendan] tried to deny it and then begged her to stay with him,” she continued. “She was only going for a few months to play, he was begging her to marry him before she left, even though he knew the girl was pregnant.”

The two-time Grammy winner began dating McLoughlin sometime after she broke up with musician Evan Felker. Lambert, 35, confirmed their split to The Tennessean in August 2018, saying she was “happily single.”

“The House That Built Me” singer, who divorced Blake Shelton in 2015, shared wedding photos with McLoughlin on social media on Saturday. The pictures showed her wearing a white lace dress and holding a bouquet of white flowers in a field with her groom, who wore a black suit, white shirt and no tie.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she captioned the shots. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. Me.” She added a red heart emoji and the hashtag #theone.

With reporting by Rick Egusquiza

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!