How Blake and Gwen Reacted to Miranda Lambert’s Quick Marriage

Two days after Valentine’s Day, Miranda Lambert shocked her Instagram followers by announcing that she’d met “the love of my life … And we got hitched!”

Her new husband is New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, whom the 35-year-old country star met in November on the set of Good Morning America — just three days before the Staten Island native, 27, welcomed his first child with another woman.

Miranda Lambert attends SiriusXM’s The Highway channel broadcast backstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 14, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Like her fans, Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton (they split in 2015) was surprised by the news of her nuptials. After the 42-year-old and his girlfriend of four years, Gwen Stefani, met with a priest February 9 for marriage counseling, “Blake commented to Gwen [that] the timing of Miranda’s announcement of the marriage was certainly curious,” a source tells Us.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the grand opening of the “Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl” residency. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

But his ex-wife’s whirlwind marriage won’t make Shelton and Stefani, 49, head down the aisle any faster. “Gwen has three children to consider and Blake has been extremely aware of this at every step,” says another source in the new issue of Us Weekly of the No Doubt singer’s sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. “The timing of Gwen and Blake’s wedding date is a work in progress. … Just because Miranda got married in a quickie random situation doesn’t change anything for Gwen and Blake.”

How Katy Perry's Relationship With Orlando Bloom Is Different Than Past Relationships

