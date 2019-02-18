The world was shocked when Miranda Lambert announced that she secretly tied the knot with New York Police Department officer Brendan McLoughlin — but Busy Philipps has actually been aware of the Staten Island, New York, native for more than a year.

When the Busy Tonight host, 39, got wind of the 35-year-old country singer’s marriage to McLoughlin, 27, she went back to check her phone’s camera roll. After a little bit of digging, she found a picture of McLoughlin that she took in December 2017 while outside the Good Morning America studios in New York City. McLoughlin is currently assigned to NYC’s South Midtown precinct, and GMA films in Times Square.

“This is the hot cop that Miranda Lambert married,” Philipps captioned the screenshot, which she posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 17. “(I have this in my photos OBVI).”

The Dawson’s Creek alum then went on to explain that she has seen McLoughlin multiple times near GMA and wondered if the newlyweds met while the “Little Red Wagon” songstress appeared on the ABC morning talk show.

“Here’s my question: did Miranda Lambert meet the hot cop doing GMA … outside of GMA?” Philipps questioned in a series of Instagram Story videos. “I’ve only seen him there … multiple times.”

The Texas native appeared on GMA with her band, Pistol Annies, in November 2018.

Lambert revealed on Saturday, February 16, that she and McLoughlin quietly got married in a private ceremony. The Grammy winner posted two pictures from the wedding on Instagram and gushed: “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

The musician was previously married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton for four years before they split in July 2015. A source told Us Weekly that Shelton, 42, wasn’t given a warning about the nuptials. “Blake found about the wedding at the same time everyone else did,” the insider explained. “Blake was not given a heads-up and doesn’t know her new husband. Since they split they have had almost zero contact.”

Following their divorce, Lambert dated musicians Anderson East and Evan Felker. Shelton, for his part, moved on with fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani in October 2015 and they’ve been together ever since.

