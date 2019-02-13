Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Need to Handle ‘Obstacles’ Before Getting Married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “are on the path to getting married,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, but first, “there are obstacles they have to deal with.” In January, Us reported that the couple, who began dating in 2015, were taking things slow for the sake of Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4 (the “Hollaback Girl singer” and their dad, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, divorced the same year). Now, their living arrangement is an issue because Shelton, 42, currently splits his time between his native Oklahoma and Los Angeles while Stefani is based in L.A. with her kids.

The No Doubt singer, 49, and Voice coach are leaning on their faith while facing their hurdles. “Gwen and Blake met with her priest for a counseling session” on Saturday, February 9, the insider tells Us.

For more on the couple, watch the video above.

