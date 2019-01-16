Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Will Announce an Engagement Soon

Keep an eye on Gwen Stefani’s ring finger! The former No Doubt frontwoman and her love of three years, Blake Shelton, “are going to be announcing their engagement very soon,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Stefani, 49, admitted she thinks about marrying the 42-year-old country star “all the time.” Even so, the source explains she wanted to take things slow for the sake of her sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, who watched her messy divorce from their dad, Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale, in 2015.

“Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen,” the source says, “but she’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of.”

For more on their wedding plans, check out the video above.

And for even more on Shelton and Stefani, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!