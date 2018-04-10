Not holding back! Gwen Stefani was quick to share her thoughts on marrying boyfriend Blake Shelton during a Tuesday, April 10, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Seconds after the 48-year-old No Doubt singer sat down, DeGeneres asked, “How’s life with the sexiest man in the world?” which ultimately turned to talk of whether or not they’ll be tying the knot sometime soon.

“My heart is like — it’s weird because I get nervous when you talk to me about him. I don’t know why … I just feel like I shouldn’t say something,” Stefani said as the conversation began.

After the 60-year-old host added that she’s “just confirming what the tabloids are saying, which is that ya’ll are getting married,” Stefani quipped: “So if I say we are — we are — but if I say no we aren’t, that would be sad, too.”

Following back-and-forth banter about marriage, “The Sweet Escape” songstress said, “You know what, I love weddings. The kids love him, we love him, everybody loves him,” to which DeGeneres replied, “Just think about it.”

“I do, I think about it all the time,” Stefani gushed before talk turned to her upcoming Vegas residency. Her show, Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl, which will take place inside the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is set to start on Wednesday, June 27.

Stefani and Shelton — who began dating in 2015 — have oftentimes been vocal about their love for one another. Over the weekend, the 41-year-old Voice coach took to Instagram to showcase all the arrowheads his girlfriend has gathered from her time with her kids at his Oklahoma ranch, and share a sweet message to his love.

He captioned the pic: “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.”

Though they may be thinking of marriage, Us Weekly exclusively reported last month that the two have put their plans of having a baby on hold for now.

“Their feeling is if it happens naturally, great,” a source told Us at the time. “But they’ve decided to not focus on it for the time being.”

Stefani shares three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4.

