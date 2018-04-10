She’s bringing The Voice to Las Vegas! Gwen Stefani is set to headline her own Las Vegas residency. Us Weekly revealed last month that she was getting her own show.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency,” Stefani said in a statement on Tuesday, April 10. “I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl is set to begin on Wednesday, June 27 inside the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“She is in full planning mood – she’s picking the set list, stage design and costumes,” an insider close to the singer tells Us. “Gwen is getting really into it and is really excited for it.”

Stefani, 48, is the latest A-lister to land her own residency in Las Vegas. Jennifer Lopez, the Backstreet Boys and Celine Dion also currently perform in the City of Sin. Lady Gaga will also kick off her residency at the MGM in Vegas in December.

The Voice judge recently attended Lopez’s show, heading backstage afterward and posing for a photo with the Shades of Blue star.

“Your Vegas show was so good,” Stefani captioned the March 4 Instagram photo at Planet Hollywood, adding, “#eyecandy #inspired #jennyfromtheblock #justagirlfromanaheim.” While at the show, she checked out the venue, a source told Us at the time, and then spent the whole night dancing.

Tickets go on sale for the public Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. PT. For more info, go here.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!