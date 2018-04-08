Gwen Stefani may be “just an Orange County girl,” but she’s also an adopted member of boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s home state of Oklahoma.

The country star, 41, shared a photo on Twitter on Saturday, April 7, that showed off all the arrowheads the No Doubt singer, 48, has collected on her visits to his ranch and captioned it, “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.”

Hey @gwenstefani it's official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth pic.twitter.com/vgfVOZp1nD — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 8, 2018

When a fan asked if Stefani had uncovered all of the arrowheads on his property, Shelton replied, “Yep.”

The singer and her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4 — have been spending spring break in Oklahoma along with her niece, Stella, and her dad, Dennis Stefani.

#Stefani #oklahoma #springbreak gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 27, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

On March 19, the “Make Me Like You” singer posted a video from her aunt Donna’s birthday celebration that featured the 90-year-old telling Stefani, “Don’t get rid of the wonderful boyfriend of yours.” Stefani replied, “I’ll try not to.”

Shelton has clearly embraced his new role as family man and said in an interview with the Today show last month that having Stefani and her kids spend time with him in Oklahoma is “so much fun.”

“At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, that wasn’t meant to be,'” he said. “Then all of a sudden it happens — one way or another — and it’s like, ‘Wow, I really missed out on a lot.'”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in March, the couple, who met on the set of The Voice and began dating in 2015, have put plans on hold to have a baby of their own.

“Their feeling is if it happens naturally, great,” a source told Us. “But they’ve decided to not focus on it for the time being.”

The insider added that Shelton “is extremely attentive, loving and doting towards Gwen and the boys,” and “is completely at peace with the prospect of not having any biological children of his own.”

