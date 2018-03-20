Blake Shelton is living the good life with girlfriend Gwen Stefani — but it’s also her kids that he’s having a blast being around.

The 41-year-old Voice coach opened up about his relationship with Stefani, 48, to Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Tuesday, March 20, where he gushed about being surrounded by her three sons, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma.

“I never saw that coming,” he said of having children around. “But it’s so fun. They are [great kids.]”

He added: “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens — one way or another — and it’s like, ‘Wow, I really missed out on a lot.’”

“And so having them around, is you know, I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun,” he continued, to which Kotb asked, “You love it, huh?” The country crooner responded, “Oh my god, yeah.”

And it’s safe to say Shelton has embraced his girlfriend’s boys — who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale — wholeheartedly. Earlier this year, the couple went all-out for a Scooby Doo-themed party to celebrate Apollo’s 4th birthday. The two dressed up as Daphne and Shaggy and appeared to have a blast in multiple social media pics.

As previously reported, Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Stefani and Shelton have put plans of their own baby on hold for the time being. “Their feeling is if it happens naturally, great,” a source told Us of the potential for kids. “But they’ve decided to not focus on it for the time being.”

The insider also noted that “Blake is extremely attentive, loving and doting towards Gwen and the boys,” and that “he is completely at peace with the prospect of not having any biological children of his own.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!