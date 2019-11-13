



Coming to terms. Miranda Lambert revealed that she has struggled with her weight over the years — but, she’s had a little help staying in shape from her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin!

The police officer, who is currently on leave of absence from the NYPD, has a six-pack and works out regularly, if sometimes a little too hard for his wife’s comfort when they train together. “Sometimes I want to kill him, and sometimes I’m thankful for it,” she admitted in Health magazine’s December 2019 issue.

Lambert, 36, revealed that there is no secret to how she stays fit. While she’s tested out various diets and fitness routines, she may have “a couple weeks” where her daily consumption consists of beer and cheeseburgers.

“I’ll go, ‘That was fun, but my stuff doesn’t fit,’” she explained. “Then, I’ll spend a month doing Pilates or riding a lot and running. I’m not a runner, but I’m trying to be one.”

Lambert admitted it was “love at first sight” with her husband, who encourages his wife in her fitness journey.

“He does a pity run with me, and then he does his real run. It’s sad,” Lambert said of McLoughlin, who she secretly wed in January. “These days, I just try to feel good about myself and know that I’m trying. And if there’s wine and cheese, sometimes I have it.”

The “Tin Man” singer candidly discussed her fluctuating weight and noted that she has “been all sizes.” She said that she has experienced many “ups and downs” in this department, adding: “I’m only 5’4,” so weight shows quickly on me.”

But she said that now she’s “hit a comfortable place” with her physical appearance. “This is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day,” she admitted.

“It’s so good to find your place,” she continued. “I don’t like being onstage worrying about my body. That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities.”

At the end of the day, Lambert realized that her weight “is not in a scale” and it instead has to do with how “I feel about myself.”

“I feel most sexy when I feel happy,” she said. “If I’m dolled up to the nines but I’m miserable, then I don’t feel sexy.”

As a public figure, Lambert has encountered her fair share of body-shaming comments. In November 2013, she spoke out amid criticism allegedly undergoing surgery is what helped her shed 25 pounds.

“I lost my weight the healthy and good old fashioned way,” she wrote at the time. “Watching what I eat and working out with my trainer Bill Crutchfield.”