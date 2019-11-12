



Word hard, play hard. Kim Kardashian‘s life is all about balance, which means she’s back in the gym ahead of the holiday season.

With so many foodie holidays coming up, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has decided to really focus on her fitness right now, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kim is really focused on getting back to her goal weight and to a place where she feels totally fit and comfortable with her body,” the source says.

The mother of four has been juggling a lot recently with the launch of Skims and the KKW Fragrance collab with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, but she is determined to lose any weight she’s gained within the last year — especially the 18 pounds she told her followers about via Instagram in early November.

“The 18 additional pounds that she has gained have made her feel less comfortable in clothing and has made it harder for her to find pieces she’s excited about wearing,” the source adds. “She has been working out very diligently, so she can feel like ‘herself’ again and wear the items she wants to without worrying about how they will fit.”

Kim, 39, opened up about her weight gain and her plan to switch things up workout wise in an Instagram Story on November 2.

“OK, so we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do, with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” the reality star said in the video as she pointed the camera at her trainer, Melissa Alcantara. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes you fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

The designer opened up even more saying she weighed in at 116 pounds last year. With her 40th birthday coming up next year, on October 21, 2020, she has a newfound focus and deadline to be at her goal.

“To feel good, I just want to get it, like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs,” she said at the time. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s, like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”

Since revealing her weight loss goal in early November, the social media guru has been hard at work and documenting her progress through workout Instagram Stories and showing off her physique in photos.