Just a week after Kim Kardashian launched the Skims Cotton Collection, (complete with the comfy-cozy essentials for lounging around half-naked) there’s already a new selection worth buzzing about! Enter Contour Bonded Solutionwear, designed to give you maximum support and make your tummy look seriously snatched.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

“Our strongest Solutionwear is coming soon,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 23. “The @skims Contour Bonded collection offers the highest level of support for super strength smoothing and lifting. Shop the Contour Bonded collection October 24 at 9AMPST / 12PM EST only at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now via the link in our bio to be the first to shop.”

The new line of solutionwear is made up of three styles: the High Waisted Bonded Thong, High Waisted Bonded Brief and the High Waisted Bonded Short. Kardashian calls them “extra snatching” in the tummy area, moreso than the brand’s original shapewear, which offers medium to high support. The Contour Collection is strictly designed for super high support, which means they’re designed to tightly contour your body with intense compression that lifts, smooths and firms.

16 Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings

In an Instagram post introducing the High Waisted Bonded Short, the social media queen showed off what she called the “power mesh,” a thick layer of fabric that covers the tummy area and is unique to the new collection. “The everyday solution wear is [more of a] medium hold and this is major hold for your tummy,” explains Kardashian.

How Gigi Hadid, Bella, More Celebs Nail Athleisure Style

Just like the rest of the brand’s offerings, sizes range from XXS to 4X, which prices from $68 to $98. Scroll through for a look at the three pieces from the Contour Bonded Solutionwear collection, all available exclusively on the Skim’s website.