Back in the gym. Kim Kardashian revealed that she has gained 18 pounds since last year and is hyper-focused on losing the extra weight.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, opened up about her fitness routine on her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 2, while working out at the gym.

“OK, so we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do, with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” Kim said as she pointed the camera at her trainer, Melissa Alcantara. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes you fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

The mother of four, who said she weighed in at 116 pounds last year, then explained that she is going hard in the gym because she wants to reach her “goal weight” by her 40th birthday on October 21, 2020.

“To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs,” she said. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”

Kardashian was “proud” of her slim-down success in 2018 and happy to share her secrets, including eating healthier, cutting out sugar and working out for “hour-and-a-half every single day.” But the makeup mogul sparked concern among her family, including sisters Khloé Kardashian, 35, and Kendall Jenner, 24, and mom Kris Jenner, 63, that she was losing too much weight.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m, like, 116 and it just feels good,” KKW Beauty founder told E! News in August 2018. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

She continued, “I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like, even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary.”

Kendall, meanwhile, told Kim on Instagram in July 2018 that she was “really concerned” and didn’t think Kim was eating, to which Kim responded, “What? Oh, my God, thank you.”