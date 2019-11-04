Kris Jenner opened up about her grief amid the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson’s death on the Sunday, November 3, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Nicole, who was murdered alongside Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994, was close friends with the Kardashian matriarch. Kris reminisced about her late friend, saying, “What I loved about her the most was she was such a beautiful soul and had so much love to give. … I can’t believe that 25 years has passed since her passing and it just feels like it’s so fresh.”

Amid the sadness of the 25-year anniversary, Kris was forced to confront graphic sexual rumors about her involvement with O.J. Simpson — Nicole’s ex-husband who was tried for her murder and found not guilty. According to rumors perpetuated by O.J.’s former manager, Norman Pardo, Kris and O.J. had a sexual tryst that resulted in her hospitalization after O.J.’s “manhood” injured her.

As Kim Kardashian read the allegations aloud to her mom, Kris denied them unequivocally. “That never happened. … That f–king piece of s–t.” Kris added, “On the anniversary of Nicole’s death, it’s so tasteless and disgusting … It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie.” Kris later revealed that she sued the Daily Mail, which printed the report, saying, “I called my attorneys to say, ‘Take it down or we’re coming after you.’”

Kris then chose to celebrate Nicole’s life by attending an emotional lunch with friend Faye Resnick, a close friend of the late Nicole and author of the controversial tell-all book Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted, published only three months after Nicole’s death. Kris confessed in a testimonial, “I’ve latched onto the legal side of stuff rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend.”

A few days later, O.J. took to Twitter to clear up the rumors about him and Kris saying in a video, “Never — and I want to stress never, in any shape or form — did I ever have any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually.” Kris, who had watched the clip, expressed her appreciation for O.J. saying, “That Twitter video. … I’m really happy that he set the record straight. Done and done.”

Meanwhile, family friend Jonathan “FoodGod” Cheban, ran into O.J.and had a bizarre interaction with the If I Did It author. Kim recalled Jonathan’s run-in saying, “He goes, ‘I know you’re friends with the girls. Please tell them I said ‘Hi.’ I’m so proud of them.”

The episode also followed Kim as she struggled to balance a family vacation with work obligations leading up to her shapewear brand launch. Kris shot a commercial for the brand with friends Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards while Kim was in Costa Rica. Kris later confronted her daughter about her absence during the shoot saying, “You weren’t even at the shapewear shoot. … It was a hot mess for a minute. Nobody was there.” Kris added, “I get that you wanna get away, but somebody’s gotta run the show.”

The episode concluded with a teaser for next week’s episode that involved Kim’s major backlash over the brand name Kimono. On the heels of receiving a letter from the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, pleading for Kim to reconsider the brand name, Kim stated, “Foolishly and ignorantly we never thought it would be a problem.” Kim has since changed the brand name from Kimono to Skims.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.