



A bittersweet moment. Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick return to a restaurant that they used to frequent with their late friend Nicole Brown Simpson in a sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians released on Thursday, October 31.

“It is very difficult being here, I have to tell you,” Resnick, 62, admits to Jenner, 63, as they take their seats inside Toscana in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. “We had so many occasions here. The last time — I don’t know long [since] you’ve been here — the last time I was here was with you and Nicole.”

The momager instantly remembers the meal in question, pointing out the exact table where the trio dined and reminding the former model that Brown Simpson ordered “the white fish with the spinach and the roasted potatoes, and I think she had a margarita.”

“Unbelievable,” Resnick responds. “Your memory is crazy.”

When the waiter comes over to take Jenner and Resnick’s orders, he hands them a special menu in honor of the Italian eatery’s 30th anniversary.

“That’s the menu that was designed 30 years ago,” he explains.

The businesswoman and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend instantly pause and look at each other, shocked that the menu is likely the same one that they had in the ‘90s with Brown Simpson.

“Wow. That just gave me chills,” a visibly emotional Jenner says as she takes her eyeglasses out of her purse. Resnick echoes, “I have goosebumps everywhere.”

In a confessional, the E! personality says the moment was “meant to be” a reminder of her late pal’s life.

“There’s a part of me that just gets so angry that I mask my emotion of sadness because I can be angry,” she tells Resnick.

Jenner and Resnick were among Brown Simpson’s closest friends before the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson was murdered at the age of 35 in June 1994. The Germany native’s friend Ron Goldman was also killed.

The former NFL player, 72, was accused of both murders but ultimately acquitted of all charges in a high-profile trial. Jenner’s late husband, Robert Kardashian, was a member of Simpson’s legal team. The athlete was found liable for the wrongful deaths in a civil lawsuit in 1997. He later served nearly nine years in prison for his involvement in a robbery scandal in Las Vegas.

