



Marital bliss! Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are living their happy ever after and showing off their love as newlyweds on the red carpet.

On Wednesday, November 13, the couple attended their first award show as husband and wife. They stepped out at the CMA Awards 2019 in Nashville and couldn’t stop smiling as they posed for pictures.

Lane, 35, wed Bushnell, 29, on October 25 in Nashville, where the couple lives, after being engaged for four months.

Before arriving at the CMAs for the first time as man and wife, the happy couple gave fans a glimpse at their big day on social media. On Tuesday, November 12, the country singer released his new music video for “Big, Big Plans,” which includes clips from the couple’s wedding.

“Excited to share part two to this song and share with y’all a little bit of our big big day,” Lane captioned the video on Instagram. In the video you can see Bushnell walking down the aisle and the pair sharing a kiss after saying, “I do.”

In November 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were dating. In June, the “Take Back Home Girl” singer popped the question to Bushnell at her parent’s home in Oregon by singing her “Big, Big Plans,” which he wrote for the occasion. He released the first part of the music video after the two announced their engagement.

Before The Bachelor alum was engaged to the country crooner, the former reality star told Us that she knew he was The One early on in their relationship.

“I definitely know that he’s the person I want to do life with forever,” she said in April. “We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest, most natural relationship I’ve ever been in.”

The couple first stepped out as an item at the 2018 BMI Country Awards on November 13, 2018 and a day later they posed hand and hand at the CMA Awards 2018. Scroll down to see the couple’s red carpet debut as a married couple.