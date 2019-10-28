Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane surprised fans by getting married on Friday, October 25, only four months after the former Bachelor contestant and the country singer got engaged. For the newlyweds themselves, however, the timing for the nuptials was perfect.

“After Lauren and Chris’ engagement, they were so excited to start their lives together,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They decided to plan a fall wedding because it’s Chris’ favorite time of year, and with his touring schedule, he had the perfect window of time off.”

Lane, 34, had a couple of weeks free to spend with Bushnell, 29. The groom finished his European concert tour with Brad Paisley on October 13, and he kicks off his Big, Big Plans headline tour on Thursday, October 31.

The couple used the time to do final preparations for their nuptials before they tied the knot, saying their I do’s in Nashville on Friday with Bachelor Nation stars Amanda Stanton, Haley Ferguson, Emily Ferguson and Jen Saviano in attendance.

Us confirmed the duo’s relationship in November 2018, and this June, Lane popped the question at her family home in Oregon. “Lauren knew the engagement was coming because they had gone ring shopping together and talked about spending their lives together,” the source adds. “The proposal itself was a total surprise. Lauren knew it was coming but didn’t know when.”

Bushnell, who was previously engaged to Bachelor star Ben Higgins, sounded off on her future husband in an exclusive interview with Us this April. “I definitely know that he’s the person I want to do life with forever,” the reality star said of Lane at the time. “We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest, most natural relationship I’ve ever been in.”

She also revealed how she knew the ACM Award nominee was The One. “I always used to kind of laugh, not laugh at people, but I didn’t really understand when people said, ‘When you know, you know,’” she observed. “I thought they just said that ‘cause it sounded cute and it sounded romantic, but now I actually know what they’re talking about ‘cause you just kind of know.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe