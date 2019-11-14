Thomas Rhett can die a happy man! The singer and his pregnant wife, Lauren Akins, looked so in love on the red carpet at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards — and they brought along their daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James.

The family of four (and soon to be five!) arrived at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13, for the 53rd annual ceremony, where Rhett is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Center Point Road. He is also set to perform during the show.

Willa, 4, and Ada, 2, were all smiles on the red carpet while posing alongside Rhett, 29, and Akins, 30.

The “Remember You Young” crooner revealed the day before the CMAs that he and the Live in Love author planned to take their girls to the show, making it the little ones’ red carpet debut.

“We’re bringing ‘em all. We’ll see how it goes,” he told Taste of Country Nights on Tuesday, November 12. “We’re all wearing the … same brand that someone is going to send us, which is very kind of them. We’re all going to be pretty sparkly. That’s what my girls wanted. They were like, ‘We want to wear sparkly things.’ I guess I’m involved in that.”

Rhett said he was hopeful that Willa and Ada would “stay and watch” the full show — but it all depends upon whether “they have a meltdown on the red carpet.” He quipped, “I hope none of them are crying when we take our first photos, or it may be an even better memory.”

The Grammy nominee and Akins announced in July that they are expecting their third bundle of joy. “Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” he joked on Instagram at the time. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

The couple, who met in elementary school, tied the knot in October 2012. They adopted Willa from Uganda in 2017, and Akins gave birth to Ada just three months later.

Rhett and Akins’ third child is due in February 2020.

Scroll down to see more photos of the Akins family at the CMAs!