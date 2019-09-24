



Akins, 29, supported Rhett, also 29, at his first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, September 20. Their daughters, Willa, 3, and Ada, 2, were also in attendance.

The Live in Love author, Willa and Ada “were hanging out and talking to friends and family in the VIP room for a few hours before the concert,” a source tells Us. “Willa and Ada were really well-behaved. They barely left Lauren’s side the entire time.”

The little ones were all smiles and kissing the Tennessee native’s baby bump in her July Instagram announcement. “We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year,” the pregnant star wrote at the time. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister.”

She went on to write, “Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her — especially [because] I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks. … I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living. But she’s soooo worth it.”

The “Look What God Gave Her” singer captioned a post of his own: “Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings. I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

That same month, Rhett opened up to Bobby Bones about his baby-to-be, saying that she is due February 3. “I think before we had kids I always thought that I was meant to be the dad that had boys, but now that I’ve had girls, my heart has softened so much,” he told the radio personality, 39. “I have never looked at anybody like I look at my girls. It is nuts, the emotion that you feel when you put ’em down to be and say, ‘All right, love you, baby girl,’ and [they say], ‘I love you, Daddy.’ It breaks your heart every single time.”

