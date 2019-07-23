Ain’t it funny how life changes! Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are expecting their third child.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” the country singer, 29, joked in his Instagram announcement on Tuesday, July 23. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

Rhett shared a photo of himself and his pregnant wife, also 29, in their swimsuits while their daughters Willa, 3, and Ada, 23 months, rested their hands on their mom’s baby bump. He also shared a picture from the couple’s gender reveal party, where they set off mini canons that shot out pink smoke.

Akins shared a similar set of photos on her Instagram account, in addition to a video of the gender reveal.

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year,” she wrote. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister.”

The University of Tennessee graduate told her 2.1 million followers that Willa prays for her baby sister-to-be “every night,” and Willa and Ada “love to touch my belly and talk to her – especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks. So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY.”

Akins explained that she initially “wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living,” but now that she knows she has a third baby on the way, she is “SO excited!”

“If you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things…….jk, he’s excited too,” she quipped.

Rhett and Akins, who have known each other since the second grade, tied the knot in October 2012. They adopted Willa from Uganda in 2017, just three months before Akins gave birth to Ada.

“In a perfect world, [Lauren] would want five [children],” the Grammy nominee told Us Weekly at the 2018 Grammy Awards. “I would be good with three, so we’ll probably have five.”