So beautiful! Thomas Rhett celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post dedicated to his pregnant wife, Lauren Akins, on Sunday, October 13.

“I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins . It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been,” the “Get Me Some of That” singer, 29, wrote alongside a photo of the couple fishing in a riverbed. “We have changed and grown In so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day. There is no one in the world like you babe.”

Rhett went on to gush about what an “amazing” mother Akins is to their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Ada, 2. He finished the post with, “I hope this picture is a glimpse into us getting old together. I love you honey😍😍.”

Akins, meanwhile, honored their special day with a post of her own.

“happy wedding anniversary 7 years ago tonight honey 💛 you are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies🥰 I’m so thankful God gave me you:),” the Live in Love author, 29, wrote on Saturday, October 12, alongside a photo collage of their wedding day, family vacations and date nights. “can’t wait for the next 70 babe😘 y+m 💛 I love you Thomas Rhett🥰🥰.”

The couple met in the second grade and tied the knot in 2012. In July, they announced that they were expecting their third daughter together. Their baby girl is due to arrive in February 2020.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” the country crooner joked on Instagram at the time.

Akins added, “We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year. Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister.”

Rhett may be surrounded by girls in his home, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. The “Marry Me” singer told radio personality Bobby Jones, 39, that he is excited to be a dad to three daughters.

“I think before we had kids I always thought that I was meant to be the dad that had boys, but now that I’ve had girls, my heart has softened so much,” he said in July. “I have never looked at anybody like I look at my girls. It is nuts, the emotion that you feel when you put ’em down to bed and say, ‘All right, love you, baby girl,’ and [they say], ‘I love you, Daddy.’ It breaks your heart every single time.”

