Carrie Underwood is queen of the CMA Awards. Since she hosts the event each and every year, we’ve come to expect plenty of fun outfit changes — and this year was no exception.

On Wednesday, November 13, the 36-year-old singer arrived to the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband of nine years, Mike Fisher. The songstress is no stranger to stealing the show with her red carpet ensembles! She posed in front of photographers arm-in-arm with Fisher in a sheer, embroidered gown with bronze earrings and neutral-toned makeup to match.

Over the course of the evening, the artist kept Us on our toes as she successfully pulled off quick changes that sent jaws straight to the floor. She wowed in a floor-length gown with intricate floral details, a silver jewel-covered minidress perfect for a New Year’s Eve party and a killer pantsuit that fit Underwood like a dream. Can we please get a slow clap for her stylist, Marina Toybina?

Keep scrolling to see 9 of the star’s outfit changes throughout the night — from the showstopping red carpet town we’ll be talking about for years to come, or the all-black, grungy ensemble that sent the crowd wild.