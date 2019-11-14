The 2019 Country Music Association Awards were jam-packed with incredible performances, speeches and other memorable moments, but not everything made it on TV.

Carrie Underwood helmed the 53rd annual ceremony at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13, alongside her special guest hosts, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. The trio opened the show with a monologue about female empowerment, which viewers applauded on Twitter.

However, during Underwood, Parton and McEntire’s opening, there was plenty more action going on in the audience — a theme that continued as the evening progressed. Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey looked like BFFs, as did Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. And don’t even get Us started on Pink’s adorable 2-year-old son, Jameson, who showed up in a tiny pair of cowboy boots!

Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves were the big winners of the night, each taking home two awards. Garth Brooks walked away with the Entertainer of the Year trophy, while pregnant Maren Morris won her first-ever Album of the Year prize for Girl. New Artist of the Year went to Ashley McBryde, and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus snagged Musical Event of the Year for their megahit “Old Town Road (Remix).”

Other highlights on stage included a special tribute performance to the legendary Kris Kristofferson, an all-female opening number featuring artists such as The Highwomen and Gretchen Wilson and unforgettable duets by Lady Antebellum and Halsey as well as Pink and Chris Stapleton.

For even more details from the CMAs, scroll down for all of the exclusive details on what you didn’t see during the three-hour telecast!