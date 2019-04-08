Blown away! Carrie Underwood returned to the stage for the first time since giving birth to her second son, Jacob, with an incredible performance at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Prior to stunning the crowd with her jaw-dropping performance, Underwood tended to mom duties backstage. “Getting ready for my performance…….also pumping,” the songstress captioned a selfie.

The American Idol alum started her performance outside, poolside in Vegas before heading inside to the arena where she rocked a colorful mini-dress with an entourage following behind her. Upon her entrance, Underwood gave her husband, Mike Fisher, a kiss on the lips.

Underwood, 36, welcomed her second child with her beau in January. “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” the American Idol season 4 winner captioned several Instagram pictures shortly after his birth. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

The “Before He Cheats” songstress and the former professional hockey player, 38, already shared 4-year-old son Isaiah, but having two children has still proved to be challenging.

“Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table,” the country singer tweeted on March 31. “It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes. Never again.”

Fisher and Underwood met backstage at one of her concerts and started dating in early 2008. The duo got engaged in December 2009 and tied the knot seven months later.

