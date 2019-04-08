Making the most of every minute! Carrie Underwood pumped breast milk as she prepared to sing at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 7.

“Getting ready for my performance……also pumping,” the country singer, 36, captioned a glam Instagram selfie. “#Multitasking.”

Underwood, who was nominated for Female Artist of the Year, performed “Southbound” at the awards show in a rainbow fringe dress, as well as “I’ll Stand With You” with This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz.

This marked the first time the American Idol winner hit the stage since welcoming her second son, Jacob, with her husband, Mike Fisher.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” the seven-time Grammy winner captioned a photo of the former professional hockey player, 38, with his baby boy in January. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

Underwood also shares Isaiah, 4, with the athlete. Before giving birth to Jacob, the Oklahoma native suffered multiple miscarriages.

“We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out,” she revealed on CBS Sunday Morning in September 2018. “In the beginning it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’ And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out.”

When she found out she and Fisher were going to give Isaiah a little brother, Underwood told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2018, “It took us a while to get here. … It was just great news. We’re excited.”