Talk about talent! This Is Us star Chrissy Metz proved at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, that she can sing with the best of them — including Carrie Underwood.

Metz, 38, took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to belt out a beautiful rendition of “I’m Standing With You” from her new film, Breakthrough, with Underwood, 36, by her side. The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actress stunned in a blue satin dress that draped off her shoulders, while the American Idol alum rocked a navy one-shouldered gown.

Their performance — which also included vocals from Maddie and Tae, Lauren Alaina and Mickey Guyton — earned Metz and Underwood roaring applause from the packed audience, but it was social media users who were quick to share their praise.

“You really impressed me tonight @ChrissyMetz – Could you imagine the pressure being on stage with all those strong, fierce female vocalists? Jack would be so proud. #ACMawards #ChrissyMetz #ThisIsUs,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “Just watched @ChrissyMetz sing on the ACM’s, she looked beautiful, sang beautiful, she is so talented, such an emotional song, can’t wait to see the movie #Breakthroughmovie.”

Underwood, for her part, had a big night, making her first post-baby No. 2 performance earlier in the evening. Prior to heading on stage, the “Cry Pretty” songstress snapped a behind-the-scenes selfie pumping breast milk.

“Getting ready for my performance…….also pumping,” the proud mom captioned the Instagram pic. “#Multitasking #ACMAwards #Southbound #LetsDoThis.”

The Oklahoma native also earned compliments from Instagram users who couldn’t help but gush over the country star. “Thank you for helping us new mommas out here feel normal about our bodies and pumping!” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another simply added: “Can’t wait!! As soon as you perform I can go to bed!!”

As Underwood began her performance, she walked through the crowd and stopped to give her husband, Mike Fisher, a kiss. The two — who wed in July 2010 — share sons Isaiah, 4, and 2-month-old Jacob.

