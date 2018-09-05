This is her! Chrissy Metz reveals her truths for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the This Is Us and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star.

1. My favorite flowers are peonies.

2. I always go to bed too late for my own good.

3. I’m a crazy sleeper. Feet at the head, head at the feet and sometimes sideways. Never the traditional way!

4. I have a birthmark on my foot that people always think is an injury. I have to reassure the pedicurist every time that I wasn’t hurt on the way to the salon.

5. I love to draw, paint and create. At one point in time, I wanted to go to art school.

6. I’m a hopeless romantic.

7. The first time I saw Titanic in theaters was with my best friend, Kristen. We walked to the car in silence, turned on “My Heart Will Go On” [by Céline Dion] and cried hysterically.

8. I’m not a fan of the horror genre.

9. I love to bake! Chocolate chip cookies from scratch are my jam.

10. I don’t like seafood.

11. I can’t get enough of The Amazing Race and Survivor. I live vicariously through those contestants.

12. I’m double jointed in my fingers.

13. I’m into astrology. I’m a typical Libra, and I check my horoscope often. I find it all fascinating whether you believe in it or not.

14. I can quote Disney’s The Little Mermaid verbatim.

15. My favorite color is sapphire blue.

16. I fancy myself a darn good masseuse.

17. I love to take baths.

18. I miss building forts in my living room with sheets and dining room chairs.

19. I won “class clown” as my senior superlative. I always liked to tell stories and be silly, so I guess I was subconsciously campaigning for it.

20. I buy lip gloss and perfume in bulk.

21. My first car was a black Ford Focus that came with magnetic stickers and a red G-Shock watch.

22. I’m a major online shopper.

23. I love country music.

24. My favorite song of all time is “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison.

25. I’m the happiest in or near a body of water.

Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is A Loser comes out September 7.

