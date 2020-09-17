It happens! Carrie Underwood apologized for forgetting to thank her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob, while accepting Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

“First, I want to say that I’m a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech,” the “Before He Cheats” singer, 37, said in the press room on Wednesday, September 16, after the ceremony in Nashville. “You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and giving some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me, so I’m sorry!”

She added, “But I do love my children and my husband.”

Underwood made ACM Awards history this year when she and Thomas Rhett tied for the Entertainer of the Year trophy. It was her third time winning in the category and the “Die a Happy Man” crooner’s first.

During her acceptance speech, the American Idol season 4 winner said, “Thank you, God, so much. All glory, glory to God. Thank to the ACM not just for this, but for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett and to have my name mentioned with his and Luke [Bryan] and Luke [Combs] and Eric Church. I am beyond honored. Thank you.”

Underwood went on to thank her record label, Universal Music Group, management team, fans, band, crew and the producers behind the awards show.

“You guys, hold on. [Concerts] will happen again,” she assured viewers, referencing the coronavirus lockdown. “Just hold on!”

For his part, Rhett, 30, thanked “Jesus Christ, my lord and savior,” as well as his wife, Lauren Akins, and their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love. He also gave shout-outs to his managers, label, publishers, band, crew and fans.

Keith Urban hosted the 55th annual ceremony, where Rhett, Combs, Maren Morris, Tenille Townes and Old Dominion walked away with the most awards at two apiece. The performers included Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw.

Underwood and Fisher, 40, have been married since July 2010. They welcomed Isaiah in February 2015 and Jacob in January 2019.