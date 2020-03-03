Carrie Underwood is practically Superwoman. Since winning American Idol in 2005, the country superstar has worn many hats, and now she can add “author” to her résumé.

Underwood’s first book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, hits bookstores on Tuesday, March 3, giving fans an unprecedented look into her everyday life at home with husband Mike Fisher and their sons, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 13 months. In addition to stories about Underwood’s family and career, the tome includes fitness tips, weekly workout programs, meal plans and personal recipes for a healthier lifestyle.

Find Your Path takes readers through the “Before He Cheats” singer’s childhood in small-town Checotah, Oklahoma, where she grew up eating “fried everything” and had “three brownies or five Chips Ahoy! super-chunky chocolate chip cookies” every morning for breakfast before school. However, she changed her eating habits after realizing at age 13 that people eat cows like the ones on her family farm. She has not eaten beef since.

Underwood then walks fans through her time on season 4 of American Idol, admitting she was “terrified — to go to Hollywood, to sing with all those other people who were so talented, and especially to leave home and go that far away all by myself.” She dedicates an entire chapter to the show, which she won.

Much of the book details the Grammy winner’s health and fitness journey, as she reflects upon changing her diet and workouts over the years to become the strong woman she is today. She admits that she had an extremely poor diet as a child and even during her time on American Idol. Now, she works closely with a personal trainer, sticks to a vegan diet and, through it all, manages to balance her life and career.

“I had to find my path,” she writes. “I’m just a mom. All moms have to do it all. We all have work to do, children to tend, relationships with husbands or partners or friends to maintain. We all need to be strong, not just for carrying toddlers on our hips but for doing our jobs and all the other things we have to do every day. I call it ‘mommy multitasking.’ And it’s not just moms. Dads have to do it all, too. … Every single one of us has to find the path to taking care of ourselves, a path that works for us.”

Scroll down to read seven revelations from Find Your Path, and pick up the book now for even more!