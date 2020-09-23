One of country music’s biggest nights is (almost) here! The 2020 CMT Music Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, September 23 — and it’s a cause for celebration for many country hitmakers.

Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Sam Hunt and Ashley McBryde are leading this year’s pack with three nods each. Meanwhile, other artists to earn multiple nominations include Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, The Chicks and Blanco Brown.

Instagram Reels was used to reveal the exciting news for select CMT Music Awards nominations.

For this year’s highly coveted Video of the Year award, 14 artists will duke it out to become the 2020 recipient including Underwood, 37, and Keith Urban. The final nominations for the Video of the Year award will be announced on October 12, while voting for this category will close on social media on October 16. (All CMT categories are voted on by country music fans.)

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were scheduled to kick off at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 3, but the ceremony was delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It was then rescheduled for October 14, which is the same date as the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. However, earlier this month, it was announced that the country music affair would take place on October 21 — the same date as the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Last year, the CMT Music Awards proved to be a monumental night for Underwood as she became the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history with 20 wins. That night, she won Video of the Year for “Cry Pretty” and Female Video of the Year for “Love Wins.”

“Fans, thank you so much,” she said after her 20th win for her “Cry Pretty” music video. “I saw you guys. I saw you guys doing the Twitter parties, getting together and doing your thing and voting. None of us would be able to do any of what we do if it’s not for you guys.”

The American Idol champion added, “You guys put us here. You guys keep us going. You guys let us live out our dream, and I hope we can give a fraction of that back to you every once in a while. So, thank you so much.”

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on CMT — in addition to a six-network simulcast across ViacomCBS brands — on Wednesday, October 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Scroll down below to see the complete list of CMT Music Award nominees.

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown — “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood — “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay — “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban — “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Homecoming Queen?”

Little Big Town — “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs — “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert — “Bluebird”

Old Dominion — “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt — “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker — “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks — “Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett — “Remember You Young”

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood — “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett — “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Homecoming Queen?”

Maren Morris — “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert — “Bluebird”

Male Video of the Year

Jason Aldean — “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan — “One Margarita”

Luke Combs — “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen — “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt — “Hard to Forget”

Thomas Rhett — “Remember You Young”

Group Video of the Year

Lady A — “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town — “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland — “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion — “One Man Band”

The Chicks — “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen — “Crowded Table”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne — “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay — “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Florida Georgia Line — “Blessings”

LOCASH — “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae — “Die From a Broken Heart”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Blanco Brown — “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack — “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett — “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress — “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green — “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning — “After a Few”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani — “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber —“10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly — “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown — “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi — “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT Performance of the Year

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs — “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young — “Drowning”

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini — “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt — “Fancy”

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton — “Tell Me When It’s Over”