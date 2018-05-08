CMT Music Awards 2018 Nominees Announced

Drumroll, please! The full list of nominees for the 2018 CMT Music Awards was announced on Tuesday, May 8, and shows Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line leading the ballot with four nominations each.

Country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, June 6, in Nashville and will be hosted by Little Big Town. The show is set to recognize multiple genres of music with at least eight collaborative videos featuring pop artists, Americana favorites, R&B legends and many more making the final nomination list.

Underwood — who is currently the CMT Awards record-holder for most wins with 17 trophies — snagged nominations in three categories for her powerful collaboration video for “The Champion” featuring Ludacris, which debuted earlier this year.

Just behind the top ballot leaders are Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett who all scored three nominations each.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominee in each category on CMT.com until Monday, June 4, at 12:01 a.m. ET. The star-studded show will air live on on Wednesday, June 6.

Finalists for top Video of the Year will be announced the morning of the show and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite Video of the Year artist that entire day via CMT’s official Twitter account.

Tune into the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 6, at 8 p.m. EST on CMT.

See below for the complete list of nominees:

Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Brett Young, “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Jason Aldean, “You Make It Easy”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Legends”

Luke Combs, “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett, “Marry Me”

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean, “You Make It Easy”

Jon Pardi, “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan, “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett, “Marry Me”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Legends”

Lauren Alaina, “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris, “I Could Use A Love Song”

Miranda Lambert, “Tin Man” From 2017 ACM Awards

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich, “California”

Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line, “Smooth”

High Valley, “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, “Speak To A Girl”

Group Video of the Year

Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”

LANco, “Greatest Love Story”

Little Big Town, “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Midland, “Make A Little”

Old Dominion, “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Rascal Flatts, “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band, “My Old Man”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery, “Sway”

Devin Dawson, “All On Me”

LANco, “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson, “Yours”

Walker Hayes, “You Broke Up With Me”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley, “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, “Craving You”

CMT Performance of the Year

Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery, “Stand Up For Something” (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (From CMT Crossroads)

Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks, “Midnight Rider” (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum, “September” (From CMT Crossroads)

Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, “I Won’t Back Down” (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter” (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)

