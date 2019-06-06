The champion! Carrie Underwood sure has come a long way since her days on American Idol — she just walked away with a record-breaking 20th win at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

At the Wednesday, June 5, event, Underwood won the coveted awards for Video of the Year (“Cry Pretty”) and Female Video of the Year (“Love Wins”) — making her the most-awarded artist in the show’s history.

The 36-year-old’s “Cry Pretty” video was up against Chris Janson (“Drunk Girl”), Cole Swindell (“Break Up in the End”), Dan + Shay (“Speechless”), Dierks Bentley (“Burning Man”), Eric Church (“Desperate Man”), Florida Georgia Line (“Simple”) Kacey Musgraves (“Rainbow”), Kane Brown (“Good as You”), Keith Urban (“Coming Home”), Kelsea Ballerini (“Miss Me More”), Luke Combs (“She Got the Best of Me”), Maren Morris (“GIRL”) and the Zac Brown Band (“Someone I Used To Know”).

As for female video, the country singer was pitted against Musgraves (“Space Cowboy”), Brandi Carlile (“The Joke”), Ballerini (“Miss Me More”), Morris (“GIRL”), Carly Pearce (“Closer to You”) and Miranda Lambert (“Keeper of the Flame”).

As she took the stage to accept her female video win at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Underwood dedicated her accolade to her husband, Mike Fisher. The couple wed in 2010 and share sons Jacob, 4 months, and Isaiah, 4.

“It is my husband’s birthday today. Look what they got you,” she joked. “Thank you so much. God bless you guys. Thank you, CMT. Thank you.”

Underwood also performed her song “Southbound” during the awards ceremony.

The Oklahoma native’s night commenced on the country music event’s blue carpet, where she stunned in a nude, jewel-encrusted minidress by Michael Cinco. Her appearance at the CMT Awards occurred amid her headlining Cry Pretty tour 360, which includes fellow country acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June as her openers.

Aside from Underwood’s rich history with the CMT Awards, the singer has racked up numerous accolades at several other prestigious music award ceremonies. She has been given high honors at events such as the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and the American Country Awards.

