The best of the best in country music will unite during the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5.

In addition to mainstays such as Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band, this year’s ceremony is shaping up to make history with a slew of crossover artists up for awards, including Boyz II Men, Shawn Mendes, Gladys Knight and Meghan Trainor. And the evening is sure to be one to remember, thanks to the longest lineup of performers in the history of the CMT Awards.

Before the show, check out everything you need to know about the hosts, performers, nominees and more!

What Time and Channel Is It On?

The 2019 ceremony airs on CMT at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be live-streamed online at CMT.com.

Who Is Hosting?

Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook are hosting the show for the second year in a row. They are also set to perform.

Who Is Nominated?

Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band lead this year’s list of nominees with three each. Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line follow close behind with two nods each.

Who Is Performing?

The superstars set to take the stage include Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Zac Brown Band and Kane Brown. Collaborations include Morris with Sheryl Crow, Carlile with Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith with Cole Swindell and Little Big Town with Thomas Rhett and Trombone Shorty.

Who Is Presenting?

The awards will be handed out by stars including Bobby Bones, Hunter Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Julia Michaels, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sarah Hyland and Trisha Yearwood.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!