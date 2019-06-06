Love wins — and so did Mike Fisher! Carrie Underwood gave a sweet shoutout to her husband on his birthday while accepting the award for Female Video of the Year at the 2019 CMT Awards on Wednesday, June 5.

“It is my husband’s birthday today. Look what they got you,” the American Idol alum, 36, quipped on stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. “Thank you so much. God bless you guys. Thank you, CMT. Thank you.”

Fisher, who turned 39 on Wednesday, watched proudly from the audience as his wife’s music video for “Love Wins” took home the first award of the night.

Underwood married the former NHL star back in 2010. A source told Us Weekly last month that the twosome “balance each other out.”

“Carrie tells her friends how lucky she is,” the source explained.

While the couple are already the proud parents of sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 4 months, the insider added that the “Before He Cheats” singer has “always wanted a little girl.”

However, the musician’s last journey to pregnancy was “difficult emotionally and physically,” according to the source, so only time will tell. For now, Underwood loves her role as a mother of two boys.

“She attends school functions and sports games,” the source said. “She’s a regular PTA mom.”

Underwood recently gave fans a rare glimpse of her younger son via Instagram. “Want. To. Eat. These. Toes,” she captioned a close-up photo of Jacob’s feet on April 18. That same day, she tweeted about needing some self-care.

“Just referred to my time in the dentist’s chair when they give me the gas as ‘me time,’” Underwood admitted. “I really need a spa day or a night out or something! #helpme #ThatsKindOfSad.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!