All-American boy! Mike Fisher, who is married to Carrie Underwood, revealed on Thursday, March 21, that he became a United States citizen.

“Big day I’m officially American,” the 38-year-old former NHL star wrote alongside a photo of him holding an American flag in the courtroom where he was seemingly sworn in via his Instagram Story.

Fisher, who was born and raised in Canada, was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 1999. Three years after he met Underwood, 36, the athlete was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2011. While he announced his retirement from hockey in July 2017, he returned for a final season with the Predators the following year. Fisher played his last game in May 2018.

The “Love Wins” singer and the former hockey player, who tied the knot 2010, are parents of sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 2 months. Underwood spoke candidly about her miscarriages and her struggles to get pregnant for a second time after welcoming the pair’s eldest son.

“I feel so blessed. It took us a while to get here,” the Grammy winner told Us Weekly in November 2018, two months before she gave birth. “[I’m] just so thankful to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

Fisher referred to Jacob as “a gift from the Lord” after the twosome announced his arrival.

“The last few years has has [sic] had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet!” he gushed via Instagram. “We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

The couple recently welcomed another addition to their family — a horse named Bojangles!

“Every cowboy needs a horse…and a hat. I’m still working with him on the Southern accent,” Underwood captioned a series of photos of Fisher and the horse on Monday, March 19. “Meet Bojangles…newest addition to the Fisher family! 🐎”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!